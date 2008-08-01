For Neil Patrick Harris, Life's Far From 'Horrible'

While everything may seem to go wrong for the villainous Dr. Horrible, life is peachy for Neil Patrick Harris. Harris is the actor who plays the bumbling baddie — in an eponymous Internet musical recently launched by Buffy creator Joss Whedon.

Harris was recently nominated for an Emmy for his role as womanizing yuppie Barney Stinson on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother. He became a star in the early 1990s on the TV series Doogie Howser, MD, where he played a teenage doctor.

Harris made a big-screen splash more recently, playing a parody of himself in the Harold and Kumar films. He's also appeared on stage, playing the emcee in Cabaret, Lee Harvey Oswald in Assassins, and the lead role of Mark in the national tour of Rent.

This interview was originally broadcast Nov. 17, 2005.

