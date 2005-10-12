'One Kiss': The Girl Groups of Yesteryear

One Kiss Can Lead to Another: Girl Group Sounds, Lost and Found, is a new Rhino four-disc compilation of women making music.

The boxed set focuses on the 1960s, when girl groups seemed to come out of the woodwork with choreographed stage moves and sweet harmonies.

From the Bitter Sweets' "What a Lonely Way to Start the Summertime" to a live version of "Mixed Up, Shook Up, Girl" from Patty and the Emblems, the collection offers an expansive look at the origins -- and evolution -- of girl power.

