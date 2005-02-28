'Downfall' from Ganz and Hirschbiegel

Actor Bruno Ganz and director Oliver Hirschbiegel's new film is Downfall, about the last days of Hitler. Ganz, who is Swiss, stars as Adolf Hitler in the movie that garnered an Academy Award nomination for best foreign language film.

Bruno Ganz has made more than 80 films, most in German, and was in the recent remake of The Manchurian Candidate. Downfall, which depicts the last days of Hitler, is Hirschbiegel's third film, and his most popular to date.

