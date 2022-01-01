WSHU Public Radio presents Little Pub Unplugged

The doldrums of winter may have arrived but we’ve got your back. Relax and unwind with us and enjoy some great music from the comfort of your own couch. It’s the latest Little Pub Unplugged concert, a (virtual) celebration of our super-talented, local singer-songwriters!

Our February concert features PJ Pacifico, Griffin Anthony and Nick Depuy. All amazing. All different. And all hosted by Davis Dunavin, WSHU Reporter and host of the podcast Off The Path.

So settle in with a microbrew or a glass of wine and join us for an evening of incredible music.

The Details:

Little Pub Unplugged — a virtual concert

Thursday, February 17 — 7 - 9 p.m.

Event is free — register here to get the link.

Enjoy, and be well.

