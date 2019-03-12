The Politics Of Voting

© 2021 WSHU
WSHU | By Editor
Published March 12, 2019 at 2:04 PM EDT
Lawmakers on Long Island can’t agree on how to put a new early voting law into action. Some want to open 19 sites. Others say that will cost millions and it’s not worth the investment. Meanwhile, in Connecticut, the push to just pass an early voting law continues. Today's guests:

