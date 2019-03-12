The Politics Of Voting
Lawmakers on Long Island can’t agree on how to put a new early voting law into action. Some want to open 19 sites. Others say that will cost millions and it’s not worth the investment. Meanwhile, in Connecticut, the push to just pass an early voting law continues. Today's guests:
- Laura Curran, Nassau county executive (D)
- Dave Gugerty, commissioner, Nassau County Board of Elections (D)
- Nick LaLota, commissioner, Suffolk County Board of Elections (R)
- Denise Merrill, Connecticut secretary of the state (D)
- Gary Rose, Ph.D., professor and chair, department of government, politics and global studies, Sacred Heart University
- Laura Smits, vice president of voter service, League of Women Voters of Connecticut