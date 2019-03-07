CBD And The Business Of Hemp Farming
CBD is one of the fastest growing items in the wellness industry. It’s an oil that comes from hemp. Advocates say it relieves pain, inflammation and anxiety. A new farm bill has just lifted federal restrictions on growing hemp in the country, which could mean billions of dollars for farmers and vendors in our region. Today on The Full Story, we discuss the business of CBD in our area. Our guests:
- J.D. Allen, news editor, WSHU
- David Falkowski, owner, Open Minded Organics
- Kebra Smith-Bolden, RN, president and founder, CannaHealth; founder, Women Grow - Connecticut
- Mary Andriola, MD, pediatric neurologist, Stony Brook University
- Fred Lado, MD, neurologist and regional director for epilepsy, Northwell Health
- Bryan Hurlburt, executive director, Connecticut Farm Bureau