Talking With The AFL-CIO; Economic Commission Update

WSHU | By Editor
Published December 20, 2018 at 8:38 AM EST
Legislators in Hartford and Albany are getting ready to start their new sessions. In Connecticut unions have received a lot of credit for getting Ned Lamont elected governor…and giving him Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. Meanwhile, Connecticut's fiscal situation has been described as dire, and some are concerned that the Democrats are so beholden to the unions that they will not be able to renegotiate contracts or ask for concessions. For their part, union leaders say they have given enough and now it's time for someone else to step up. Today’s guests:

