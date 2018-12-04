A Conversation With Attorney General-Elect William Tong

He's the first Asian American to serve in Connecticut’s General Assembly. And now he’s the state’s attorney general-elect. Today on The Full Story Ron talks to William Tong, who has vowed to fight many of President Trump's policies on issues like immigration, guns, the environment and taxes. Then, Ron speaks with David McGuire, executive director of the ACLU of Connecticut, who will let us know what issues they think should take priority in the upcoming legislative session.

fullCdavidmcguire181204.mp3 Listen to Ron speak with ACLU of Connecticut Executive Director David McGuire Listen • 18:29