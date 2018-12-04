© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

A Conversation With Attorney General-Elect William Tong

WSHU
December 4, 2018
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Former State Rep. William Tong, D-Stamford, in 2012. In November Tong won the race for Connecticut attorney general.

He's the first Asian American to serve in Connecticut’s General Assembly. And now he’s the state’s attorney general-elect. Today on The Full Story Ron talks to William Tong, who has vowed to fight many of President Trump's policies on issues like immigration, guns, the environment and taxes. Then, Ron speaks with David McGuire, executive director of the ACLU of Connecticut, who will let us know what issues they think should take priority in the upcoming legislative session.

fullCdavidmcguire181204.mp3
Listen to Ron speak with ACLU of Connecticut Executive Director David McGuire

