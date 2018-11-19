A Conversation With U.S. Rep. Jim Himes

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes has represented Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District since January 2009. He just won his re-election bid, and now that the Democrats are in the majority, he is expected to have a larger role on the national stage.

Himes calls himself a pragmatic progressive and has said he is always willing to work with members across the aisle. But as we’ve seen from his appearances on TV, he’s not afraid to take on the President and his administration.

As the nation struggles through some turbulent times, back home the 4th District and the state face major deficits, transportation headaches, lack of affordable housing, and the list goes on.

Jim Himes is our guest on The Full Story today.