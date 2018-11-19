© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

A Conversation With U.S. Rep. Jim Himes

WSHU
Published November 19, 2018 at 3:12 PM EST




U.S. Rep. Jim Himes talks about the immigrant children being being held in the U.S. Border Patrol Central Processing Center after touring the facility in McAllen, Texas, in June.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes has represented Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District since January 2009. He just won his re-election bid, and now that the Democrats are in the majority, he is expected to have a larger role on the national stage.

Himes calls himself a pragmatic progressive and has said he is always willing to work with members across the aisle. But as we’ve seen from his appearances on TV, he’s not afraid to take on the President and his administration.

As the nation struggles through some turbulent times, back home the 4th District and the state face major deficits, transportation headaches, lack of affordable housing, and the list goes on.

Jim Himes is our guest on The Full Story today.

