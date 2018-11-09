© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

Freedom Of The Press And Remembering Armistice Day, 100 Years Later

WSHU | By Editor
Published November 9, 2018 at 3:08 PM EST
Evan Vucci
AP
As President Donald Trump points to CNN's Jim Acosta, a White House aide takes the microphone from him during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday in Washington.

Did you watch President Trump’s press conference on Wednesday? It was a wild one. Once again he got into it with members of the media. Is that combative atmosphere creeping up in Connecticut, New York and elsewhere? Ron talks about First Amendment rights and freedom of the press with former president of the ACLU Nadine Strossen, Hearst Connecticut Media reporter Kaitlyn Krasselt and WSHU’s Senior Political Reporter Ebong Udoma.

Listen to Ron's conversation with Nadine Strossen, Kaitlyn Krasselt and Ebong Udoma, Part 2

One hundred years ago this Sunday, World War I ended. Barely anyone is alive that remembers that war, but the words of those who lived through it can still be heard. Ron speaks with Diane Weaver Dunne about the Voices of World War I Project by CRIS Radio.

Listen to Ron's conversation with Diane Weaver Dunne

Tags

The Full StoryDonald TrumpFirst AmendmentThe Full StoryWWI