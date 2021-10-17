-
More than a quarter of a million lives were saved by the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination campaign. That’s according to a study from the Yale School of Public…
Some cities and states are banning flavored tobacco products — like those commonly found in e-cigarettes. A new study from the Yale School of Public…
Over 15,000 lives could be saved if every household in America got a free COVID-19 home testing kit. That’s according to a study from Yale.David Paltiel…
The CDC generally recommends a 14-day quarantine for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19. A study from the Yale School of Public Health said that…
The Yale School of Public Health recommends testing every nursing home resident at the first sign of a COVID-19 infection. That’s after nearly 3,000…
In 2014, the state of Connecticut quarantined nine residents due to fears of Ebola. They’d just come back from Liberia, one of the countries at the center…