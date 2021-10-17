WSHU Media Sponsorships

-
Yale School of Music's 2015 season. Yale School of Music provides an extraordinarily rich musical environment by hosting classical concerts throughout the…
-
Westport Arts Center's 2015 season. The Westport Arts Center is a visual and performing arts organization, dedicated to creating arts experiences that…
-
Stamford Symphony's 2015 season. Formed in 1919, The Stamford Symphony is the resident orchestra at the Stamford Center for the Art's Palace Theatre, in…
-
New Haven Symphony Orchestra's 2015 season. The New Haven Symphony Orchestra's vision is enriched through new American compositions by expanding…
-
Music Haven's 2015 season. Located in New Haven, CT, Music Haven is a string quartet building community through performance and education.Notable…
-
Long Wharf Theatre's 2015 season. Long Wharf Theatre has created a unique home in New Haven, CT for national and international artists and performers.
-
Greater Bridgeport Symphony's 2015 season. In their 68th season, Greater Bridgeport Symphony is in search of a principal conductor and music director.…