undocumented workers

-
With the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump, immigrants who live on Long Island illegally have turned to the nuns at the Heart of Maria Center in…
-
One of the few sanctioned hiring sites for day laborers on Long Island is in danger of shutting down after it will lose about half of its funding next…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Task Force to Combat Worker Exploitation held its first public meeting in Manhattan on Wednesday.The task force heard…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced a task force that will investigate worker exploitation in businesses across the state, especially businesses…