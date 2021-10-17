-
Thousands of turtles on Long Island are making their trek to hibernation. Fewer Long Islanders are struggling with food insecurity, efforts towards…
-
The New York state Assembly held a hearing on whether the state should strictly limit the use of a chemical in pesticides linked to the die-off of…
-
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has given a $1.25 million grant to Suffolk County to test for pesticides in groundwater.The…
-
A proposal by state Senate President Donald Williams to ban the sale of genetically modified grass in Connecticut met some resistance on Monday in the…