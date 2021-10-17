NYS Assembly

-
The new year for the state legislature has begun in discord, with Republicans in the Senate vowing to take a harder line against Democratic Governor…
New York State lawmakers are considering whether to have a special session this month to vote on, among other things, a pay raise.Assembly Democrats are…
Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has offered only lukewarm support in the past for his fellow Democrats in their quest to take over the State Senate, this week…
It’s been 10 years since New York’s highest court ordered that more state money be paid to schools with the poorest children, but advocates say in the…
Business leaders, particularly those in upstate New York, say the 2016 legislative session, which recently concluded, was the worst for small businesses…
New York lawmakers wrapped up the 2016 legislative session at around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, agreeing to take steps to cancel the pensions of convicted…
The New York legislature was closing down on an end-of-session deal that would strip convicted lawmakers of their pensions, extend mayoral control of New…
N.Y. Gov. Cuomo is proposing a crackdown on the coordination of candidates for office and the super PACS that are created to support their campaigns.Super…