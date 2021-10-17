-
The issue of whether to tax the wealthiest New Yorkers at a higher rate is once again a topic at the State Capitol. Assembly Democrats are out with a tax…
-
When Governor Cuomo and legislative leaders announced a new rebate check for property taxpayers, they touted it as a significant “real” benefit to average…
-
Taxes and tax reform are likely to be a major topic in the next legislative session in New York. Progressive groups and Republicans in the State Senate…
-
Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York recently appointed a new commission to look at cutting property and other taxes. The commission is headed by…
-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is appointing a new tax cutting commission that includes former political rivals. The governor charged it with finding ways…