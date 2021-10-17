-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont reached a deal between the state’s largest health care workers’ union and the nursing home industry late Thursday…
-
New York political leaders on both sides of the aisle are calling for actions, including a criminal investigation of Governor Andrew Cuomo and his top…
-
For the first time, the New York State Health Department has released data showing that nearly 15,000 nursing home residents and others living at adult…
-
A coronavirus outbreak at two long-term facilities in Avon, Connecticut, has left one dead and 50 other residents and staff infected.Health officials say…
-
Smith House in Stamford, Connecticut is one of only two nursing homes operated by a city or town in the state. But city leaders are struggling to keep up…