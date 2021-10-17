-
The New York State Assembly committee investigating accusations against Governor Andrew Cuomo will release a report on their findings, Assembly Speaker…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that most COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have ended in New York — but he didn't discontinue the emergency powers he’s…
Next year’s race for governor in New York has officially begun.Republican leaders in New York gathered in Albany Monday to hear from potential…
Republicans in New York said Wednesday they want voters to be able to petition for statewide elected officials to be recalled from office — a process that…
U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) attacked a New York state bill that’s been stalled for the last six years as a “shocking” and “a direct assault on our…
President Trump has been nominated for a second term as the GOP’s candidate. In New York, the state Republican Party’s chairman called foul on Governor…
New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy plans to campaign across the state in support of police ahead of the 2020 election.Langworthy spoke out…