New York State became the last state in the nation to legalize mixed martial arts (MMA), following a 113-25 vote in the Assembly on Tuesday. The bill was…
Governor Cuomo concedes that ethics reform is unlikely to be a part of the New York State budget, despite the conviction of the two legislative leaders on…
The State Assembly approved a one-house bill to establish partial paid family leave in New York, as Governor Andrew Cuomo signaled he will amend his…
Two more New York lawmakers, a former Senate Leader and the Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, were convicted of corruption in the past week. But…
Supporters of paid family leave in New York hope 2016 will be their year, but business groups are urging caution. A bill that would allow all workers in…
New York lawmakers have ended one of the state’s most turbulent legislative sessions. It was marked by the resignation of both its leaders over federal…
Women’s rights bills were once again debated in the legislature, but ended in a political stalemate, with none of the provisions coming any closer to…
New York State will now permit the use of medical marijuana for some patients. The state Senate approved the measure over the objections of several…
The New York State Senate and the Assembly have approved a measure to send more than 200 speed cameras to Long Island and New York City. That includes 69…
The New York Assembly Republican leader says the on going sexual harassment scandals involving Democrats in the State Assembly will be a campaign issue in…