National Transporation Safety Board

-
The National Transportation Safety Board says Metro-North needs to replace thousands of bolts on more than 400 of the railroad’s newest Kawasaki Heavy…
-
In December of 2013, an engineer fell asleep while driving a Metro-North train in the Bronx. It derailed, killing 4 people. The NTSB released a report on…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy met on Monday in his Capitol office with Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Thomas Prendergast and new…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Charles Schumer of New York say the Federal Railroad Administration only has enough funding for 1% of…