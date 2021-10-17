judge retirement age

-
Governor Dannel Malloy swore-in the largest class of new Superior Court judges in Connecticut’s history on Thursday. The sixteen member class is also…
-
Voters in New York approved a referendum on Tuesday to expand casino gambling in the state and rejected a referendum to allow judges to serve until age…
-
A proposal on Tuesday’s ballot in New York would raise the retirement age for some state judges from 70 to age 80. Opponents say the measure is too flawed…
-
A proposal on the November ballot in New York State to allow some judges to serve until they are 80 years old is not drawing a lot of support, and one…