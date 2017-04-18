© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Sessions Cites Long Island Gang Violence In Case For Immigration Reform

WSHU | By Alicia Bermudez
Published April 18, 2017 at 3:13 PM EDT
sessions_apalexbrandon_170418.jpg
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens to a reporter's question before a meeting of the Attorney General's Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Executive Committee on Tuesday in Washington.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions specifically cited gang violence on Long Island as he called for enhanced border security and immigration reform.

At a meeting with law enforcement and other federal agencies, Sessions mentioned the recent murders of four young men in Central Islip as well as other murders that are believed to be by MS-13 around the country.

“They are not content to simply ruin the lives of adults, MS-13 recruits in our high schools, our middle schools and even our elementary schools.”

He threatened to find gang members, devastate their networks, starve their revenue sources, deplete ranks and seize profits.

Sessions also called out sanctuary cities, saying they’re undermining the process and helping to harbor criminal immigrants.

President Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning about the gang MS-13, blaming the spread of the gang on illegal immigration.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandMS-13 GangJeff SessionsGang Vilence
