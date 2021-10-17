High Frequency Trading

-
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged a New York trading firm with the largest fine ever for breaking rules designed to keep risky trades…
-
Three more investment banks say they are being investigated in a widening probe by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman over allegations the banks…
-
Large institutional investors have long been at the mercy of flash traders who use computers to make thousands of trades a second, skimming off tiny bits…
-
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Wednesday that he’s reached a deal with a newswire to prevent high frequency stock traders from…