A former embattled Fairfield County anti-poverty agency will face creditors in bankruptcy proceedings Thursday morning. The defunct agency owes upwards of…
Organizations running early childhood education programs for low-income kids in Stamford and Bridgeport have won millions of dollars in federal grants to…
The acting CEO of the embattled Norwalk anti-poverty agency NEON is refuting rumors that the agency is about to close.
On Wednesday Connecticut stepped in to provide $800,000 to reopen a Head Start program in Bridgeport that’s been closed since last week because of the…
A head start program in Bridgeport, Connecticut, is one of many forced to close its doors because of the partial shutdown of the federal government. The…