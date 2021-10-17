Connecticut Juvenile Justice

-
Gov. Dannel Malloy (D-Conn.) says he and state lawmakers are working on a compromise that would allow his bail reform proposals to be passed during the…
Governor Dannel Malloy said he thinks the Connecticut Juvenile Training School in Middletown could close by July of 2018. CJTS is the state’s locked…
Governor Dannel Malloy wants Connecticut to be the first in the nation to start trying 19- and 20-year-old offenders as minors.In 2010, the state…
A lawsuit has been filed against the commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families over criminal sexual abuse charges that were…
Officials with Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families testified at a hearing with lawmakers and advocates on Thursday, two days after the…
Connecticut’s Office of the Child Advocate released an investigative report in July saying children were being illegally restrained and secluded at the…
Connecticut lawmakers called a hearing Friday to ask the Department of Children and Families how the state’s two secure juvenile detention facilities, the…
Connecticut Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz answered questions from state lawmakers about two reports that found widespread…
An advocacy group said the State of Connecticut should close the two juvenile detention facilities run directly by the Department of Children and…
Connecticut's state auditors released a report Thursday that found repeated financial and administrative mistakes have been made at the Department of…