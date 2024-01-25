community science

Search Query
Show Search
Home
News
Connecticut News
Long Island News
New England News Collaborative
National and International News
News and Talk Programs
Connecticut News
Long Island News
New England News Collaborative
National and International News
News and Talk Programs
Music
Classical Music Highlights
Music Programs
Music Interviews
Sunday Baroque
Music Respawn Show
Playlist Search
Classical Music Highlights
Music Programs
Music Interviews
Sunday Baroque
Music Respawn Show
Playlist Search
Programs
Music
Entertainment
News/Talk
Schedule
Music
Entertainment
News/Talk
Schedule
Podcasts
WSHU Podcasts
Additional Podcasts
WSHU Podcasts
Additional Podcasts
Calendar
About Us
WSHU Mission
How to Tune In
Policies and Standards
Community Advisory Board
Board of Visitors
Annual Report to Listeners
Contact Us
WSHU Staff
Press Releases/Media Inquiries
Source Diversity Statistics
Jobs at WSHU
WSHU Mission
How to Tune In
Policies and Standards
Community Advisory Board
Board of Visitors
Annual Report to Listeners
Contact Us
WSHU Staff
Press Releases/Media Inquiries
Source Diversity Statistics
Jobs at WSHU
Support
DONATE NOW
Ways To Support
Renew My Gift
Gift Acceptance Policy
Corporate Sponsorship
Legacy Giving
WSHU Leaders' Circle
IRA Charitable Giving
Donate Your Vehicle to WSHU
Employer Matching Gifts
Sustaining Membership
DONATE NOW
Ways To Support
Renew My Gift
Gift Acceptance Policy
Corporate Sponsorship
Legacy Giving
WSHU Leaders' Circle
IRA Charitable Giving
Donate Your Vehicle to WSHU
Employer Matching Gifts
Sustaining Membership
Connect
Newsletters
Ask us a question!
Welcome!
Station finder
Newsletters
Ask us a question!
Welcome!
Station finder
© 2024 WSHU
Menu
NPR News & Classical Music
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
News and Music
On Air
Now Playing
News and Talk
On Air
Now Playing
All Classical
All Streams
Home
News
Connecticut News
Long Island News
New England News Collaborative
National and International News
News and Talk Programs
Connecticut News
Long Island News
New England News Collaborative
National and International News
News and Talk Programs
Music
Classical Music Highlights
Music Programs
Music Interviews
Sunday Baroque
Music Respawn Show
Playlist Search
Classical Music Highlights
Music Programs
Music Interviews
Sunday Baroque
Music Respawn Show
Playlist Search
Programs
Music
Entertainment
News/Talk
Schedule
Music
Entertainment
News/Talk
Schedule
Podcasts
WSHU Podcasts
Additional Podcasts
WSHU Podcasts
Additional Podcasts
Calendar
About Us
WSHU Mission
How to Tune In
Policies and Standards
Community Advisory Board
Board of Visitors
Annual Report to Listeners
Contact Us
WSHU Staff
Press Releases/Media Inquiries
Source Diversity Statistics
Jobs at WSHU
WSHU Mission
How to Tune In
Policies and Standards
Community Advisory Board
Board of Visitors
Annual Report to Listeners
Contact Us
WSHU Staff
Press Releases/Media Inquiries
Source Diversity Statistics
Jobs at WSHU
Support
DONATE NOW
Ways To Support
Renew My Gift
Gift Acceptance Policy
Corporate Sponsorship
Legacy Giving
WSHU Leaders' Circle
IRA Charitable Giving
Donate Your Vehicle to WSHU
Employer Matching Gifts
Sustaining Membership
DONATE NOW
Ways To Support
Renew My Gift
Gift Acceptance Policy
Corporate Sponsorship
Legacy Giving
WSHU Leaders' Circle
IRA Charitable Giving
Donate Your Vehicle to WSHU
Employer Matching Gifts
Sustaining Membership
Connect
Newsletters
Ask us a question!
Welcome!
Station finder
Newsletters
Ask us a question!
Welcome!
Station finder
We apologize… 90.1 FM is operating on reduced power due to a technical issue. We’re working to repair it asap.
community science
Long Island News
Eyes on the tides: How snapping a photo can help scientists plan for a changing coastline
Sabrina Garone
WSHU’s Sabrina Garone spoke with Damian Panitz, who is one of Long Island's most active users on an app called MyCoast, documenting changes in the coastline at Watch Hill on Fire Island.