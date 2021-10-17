Caroline Magavern

-
New evidence suggests that New Haven police have not disclosed records about an alleged wrongful conviction, and that Gaylord Salters may have been…
-
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants the federal government to help develop a Lyme disease vaccine.Schumer said Suffolk County is one of the…
-
The Suffolk County Water Authority hopes President Biden’s infrastructure bill will provide funding to clean up drinking water on Long Island.Adrienne…
-
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine introduced a bill Tuesday that bans the use of toxic…
-
Folly Delgado coordinates a garden outside of Clinton Avenue School in Fair Haven, Connecticut.The pandemic has changed the relationship of how cityfolk…
-
On Long Island, the East Hampton Town Trustees met this week to hear comments from community stakeholders on draft agreements with the developers of the…
-
A bill proposed in New York would shift recycling costs from local governments to packaging producers.State Senator Todd Kaminsky and Assemblyman Steve…
-
Representatives from offshore wind developers Orsted and Eversource met with residents to address their concerns about a high-powered transmission cable…
-
New Haven school meals program faces upward of a $4 million deficit by the end of the fiscal year.The program offers free, nutritious breakfast, lunch and…
-
Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut will delay its acquisition of five beluga whales as it awaits the outcome of a federal lawsuit filed by an animal rights…