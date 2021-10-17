-
The state Assembly’s investigation into a myriad of allegations made against Gov. Andrew Cuomo doesn’t have a firm end date, but lawmakers are working…
A member of the State Assembly impeachment inquiry committee said he’s concerned that the Cuomo Administration might be trying to intimidate potential…
The New York state Legislature for the first time rescinded some of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions that were put in place because of the COVID-19…
Democrats in New York have come to an agreement on this year’s state budget, which will total $212 billion in spending and accomplish several legislative…
With one week to go before the state budget deadline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders are at odds over key points of the spending plan,…
The state Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday held its first meeting of an impeachment inquiry against Gov. Andrew Cuomo over allegations that he…
The Cuomo administration said Monday that New York will not have to cut spending or raise taxes on the wealthy to cure the state’s fiscal woes because…
The New York state Legislature took another step this week in its impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo when the Assembly announced it’s hired a…
New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he expects state budget negotiations to continue as “normal,” despite his decision to authorize an impeachment…
The federal pandemic relief package moving through Congress would go a long way toward filling New York’s multibillion-dollar budget deficit. But Gov.…