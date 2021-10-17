Budget Deficits

-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office has hired four new employees despite a strict hiring freeze.In April, state budget director Robert Mujica laid out…
County leaders in New York say they are frustrated over delays by Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to make major decisions about the…
Suffolk County plans to slash its police budget by $20 million if it doesn’t receive more federal funding.County Executive Steve Bellone said that means…
New York’s fiscal year is nearly half over, and the state budget remains billions of dollars out of balance, largely due to the effects of the COVID-19…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has called on Congress to provide $59 billion to the state to address what he calls “catastrophic” budget shortfalls…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy is urging state lawmakers to deal with the state’s looming budget deficit when they meet for a special session after…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has sent a deficit mitigation plan to state lawmakers. The plan provides several options for taxes and spending cuts to…
The Connecticut budget that was passed in October is headed for a $208 million dollar deficit by the end of the 2018 fiscal year. That’s according to a…