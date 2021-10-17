Book Review

-
Seventy years ago this past spring, husband and wife Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were convicted for spying for the Soviet Union, largely on testimony…
It can’t be easy writing a new book in a series because you have to consider readers who may be coming to you for the first time, as well as keep up with…
Here’s a book that’s well named: “Bald.” To emphasize the point, the cover contains an illustration of a man in profile, his pate as smooth as stone, and…
Though Amagansett-based author Ellen Feldman’s compelling new novel The Living and the Lost is set in Berlin shortly after World War II, with flashbacks…
A new and expanded edition of a book first published 58 years ago about a man said to have been the world’s greatest conductor shows why the myth took…
You know how writers are sometimes asked whom they would like to have over for a small dinner party? Well, historian, biographer and academic Walter…
What could seem further from our polarized, diverse world and abbreviated social-media discourse than Virginia Woolf’s 1925 stream-of-consciousness novel…
A fun and games thriller, “The Other Woman” turns on intrigue about Russian espionage, and links present-day Russian attempts to sabotage Western…
On July 24, 2013, the very day he fell off his lobster boat into the shark-infested waters off Montauk, John Aldridge had read his horoscope in his old…
Though set in the late 1990s in Zaire, the former Belgian Congo, now known as Democratic Republic of the Congo, Frederic Hunter’s new novel, The Uttermost…