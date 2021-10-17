-
The New York state Legislature is scheduled to end its session in mid June. Lawmakers have a long list of criminal justice priorities that they hope to…
-
The New York state Legislature for the first time rescinded some of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions that were put in place because of the COVID-19…
-
Democrats in New York have come to an agreement on this year’s state budget, which will total $212 billion in spending and accomplish several legislative…
-
With one week to go before the state budget deadline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders are at odds over key points of the spending plan,…
-
New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said she’s determined to steer the Legislature through budget negotiations with Governor…
-
The federal pandemic relief package moving through Congress would go a long way toward filling New York’s multibillion-dollar budget deficit. But Gov.…
-
The leader of the New York State Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, is calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, and the Assembly Speaker said the governor…
-
New York state could require nursing homes to spend a certain amount of their revenue on direct patient care, mandate transparent reporting of COVID-19…
-
The New York state Legislature began the 2021 session Wednesday, with a strengthened Democratic base, and intensifying challenges, including the ongoing…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo again threw cold water on the idea of raising taxes on the wealthy in New York as a way to close the state’s $15 billion deficit…