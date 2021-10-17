American Homefront

-
Troops and veterans sometimes are hurt by misconceptions about VA mortgages, or they encounter sellers who don't want their home to go through a VA appraisal.
Gender and expression can play a significant role in the careers of military personnel. The Connecticut Veterans Legal Center brought veterans from across…
Many military service members get relocated to a new base every few years, causing headaches for military spouses with their own careers as they try to…
The study of military dependents found more than 40 percent reported low mental well-being, often because of separations and a lack of connections in their lives.
Many Military Families Of Color Feel Unsafe In Their Own Communities. Some Are Trying To Change ThatWhile the military has become more racially diverse, a recent survey found some Black and Hispanic service members don’t always feel welcome off base, in…
Fewer than 20 percent of veterans suffer from PTSD, but most Americans think the disorder is far more common.
Now that American troops have left Afghanistan, Afghans in the U.S. face long odds as they try to help their family members escape the Taliban.
'He Just Wanted To Serve His Country': A Widow Mourns One Of The Last Troops To Die In The AfghanistMore than 2,400 U.S. service members were killed in the Afghanistan war. The Pentagon said Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss - who died from injuries suffered in the Kabul Airport bombing - was likely the final one.
When Kathi Dugan retired from the Navy in 1999, she was hoping for one final military honor: burial at Arlington National Cemetery, her name engraved on…
Some Vietnam veterans say the Afghanistan withdrawal has triggered symptoms of post-traumatic stress, while others are voicing frustration and powerlessness.