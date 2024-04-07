© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We received reports that some iPhone users with the latest version of iOS (v17.4) cannot play audio via our website.
While we work to fix the issue, we recommend downloading the WSHU app.

ambient music

  • Brian Eno
    Music
    Why the ambient music market is booming
    Host Scott Detrow talks with Pitchfork editor Andy Cush about ambient music and the growth in popularity of marketing it as so-called mood music on streaming platforms.