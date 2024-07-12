Sound Bites: Collapsed New London church set to become affordable housing

The site of a collapsed church in New London is to be turned into affordable housing. The former First Congregational Church in the city’s downtown unexpectedly collapsed in January, leaving the city with a massive clean-up bill.

Mayor Mike Passero said local housing developer Eastern Connecticut Housing Opportunities is taking on the project. They will build around 45 apartments with parking spaces on the site, which may also include some commercial spaces for businesses and a community room for local residents.

“They have been negotiating with the church to purchase the property,” Passero said. Those parties are ready to close on the property. And we’re pretty excited about that cause the remediation will be starting almost immediately, and you know within the next couple of years there’ll be a substantial building on that property with much-needed housing.”

Passero said the city will get back their $250,000 lien placed on the property for the clean-up and safety of the site after the collapse.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Greater Hartford area named hottest in the country for home sales. The region topped Realtor.com’s list for the month of June. It’s based on a few metrics, including the number of views on available listings. Areas throughout New England and New York accounted for 11 of the site’s top 20.

MS-13 gang member faces up to 70 years for eight murders. Alexi Saenz pleaded guilty to racketeering charges stemming from the murders. Two of the victims were Long Island teenage girls. Officials say they were hunted down by the gang after a few disputes with members at Brentwood High School. Saenz and several others were arrested for the girls’ deaths in 2017.

More than 1,500 cars seized since March for New York City bridge toll evasions. Police estimate the drivers owe more than $12.5 million. It’s part of a crack down on toll evasion and counterfeit license plates. The MTA says they lose around $15 million a year.

Yale study finds children were better equipped to fight COVID-19 in 2020. Researchers say it’s because kids activate their immune systems more often, which can help build defenses against new viruses. They also say young people in general have stronger immune defenses through their noses.

The 31st annual Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County is this weekend! This year, Puerto Rican festivals across the state were given a $350,000 boost in funding from the legislature. The money is used to promote live cultural performances and authentic vendors and food trucks. The parade down Park Avenue begins at 11 a.m., ending at the festival at Seaside Park on Sunday. (We’ll see you there! Look for our table to meet WSHU staff in your community.)

This weekend is also the Setalcott Nation’s Corn Festival powwow. The tribe on Long Island’s north shore has designated the theme “Honoring our Elders'' for this year’s powwow celebration. The event will be hosted at Setauket Elementary School and showcase Indigenous vendors and events, including storytelling, drummers and dance demonstrations. The gates open each day at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. A grand entry procession will kick off the event at noon. Admission is free but donations are welcome.

Jeniece Roman contributed reporting…