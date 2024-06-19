Sound Bites: Study finds Fire Island has poor wastewater treatment options

Good morning. The Citizens Campaign for the Environment presented findings from a study of Fire Island’s wastewater challenges to the Suffolk County Legislature this week. They say the island only has one small sewage treatment plant, forcing most residents to use septic or cesspool systems. This single plant and other aging systems contribute to harmful algal blooms, and loss of fisheries in the surrounding waterways.

Suffolk Legislator Steven Flotteron suggests expanding the Ocean Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant, using an alternative treatment system, utilizing compost or incineration toilets and more.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Pop singer Justin Timberlake arrested in Sag Harbor. Timberlake was leaving The American Hotel when he was pulled over by local police for driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court Tuesday morning. Despite the arrest, Timberlake is scheduled to play in Chicago this weekend, and at Madison Square Garden next week.

Peconic Land Trust acquires 27 acres of farmland. The $48 million acquisition will protect the farmland in Bridgehampton from residential development. Southampton town contributed $30 million, and $18 million came from local donations. The majority of the land will be used for food production.

New Haven couple files discrimination complaint against rental management company. Mark Griffin and Cheryl Rabe say Mandy Management denied them housing after learning about Griffin’s misdemeanor convictions in the 1980s. Since there is no law on housing discrimination based on criminal history, the couple chose to file a discrimination complaint. In the U.S., 79% of formerly incarcerated people say they have had the same experience.

Workers have started dismantling the temporary cricket stadium in Eisenhower Park. This comes a week after Nassau County hosted the final match in the Cricket World Cup. Event infrastructure company Arena Americas has until July 31 to fully dismantle the stadium. About 157,000 people attended the nine-day event.

Suffolk legislators introduce a bill to limit restaurant plastic use. Customers would only be provided plastic utensils and straws, condiments or napkins with takeout upon request. Legislators Steven Englebright and Ann Welker, who introduced the bill, believe this would help small businesses cut down on product packaging costs and protect the local environment. According to the bill, Americans use over 100 million plastic utensils a day, and throw away 855 billion single-use condiment packets a year.

Two Connecticut inmates are on a hunger strike. Suffield MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institute inmates Jacky Robinson Jr. and James Davenport are protesting to raise public awareness of “inhumane treatment” at the facility. They say they are mistreated by staff, and lack medical care. The Department of Correction is monitoring both men regularly for their health. Both inmates are serving life sentences for murders committed in Ohio and Oregon.

Poland Spring's Stamford-based parent company will merge with Primo Water Corporation. As a result of this merger, the new, unnamed company will split its headquarters between the Stamford and Tampa locations. This merger is expected to save BlueTriton $200 million annually. Primo CEO Robbert Rietbroek hopes to expand Poland Springs’ reach beyond the Northeast corner into more states.

Smithtown residents concerned over environmental impacts of a bridge replacement. They say the project near Nissequogue River may prevent people from going to Peter Nowick Sr. Memorial Park, and that it could damage nearby wetlands. A spokesperson for the Suffolk County executive says they are aware of the community's concerns and will provide opportunities for input on the project. Construction for the replacement bridge is expected to begin as early as 2030 and take two years to complete.

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon to serve a four-month prison sentence in Danbury. According to a federal judge, Bannon must turn himself in by July 1. He faces another criminal charge in New York for allegedly defrauding donors to pay for a southern border wall. Bannon may face jail time on Rikers Island during his New York state trial proceedings if he is still serving his federal sentence.