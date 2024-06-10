Sound Bites: Rain brings rainbows to Long Island Pride

Good morning — Long Island's largest Pride celebration took over the streets of Huntington on Sunday.

J.D. Allen / WSHU

The party started on Main Street and ended at Heckscher Park with food trucks and drag shows, featuring performances by the Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus, RuPaul’s Luxx Noir London and Rosé, as well as Bella Noche, this year’s Long Island Pride co-host and the organizer of the Drag Queen Story Hour Long Island Chapter.

“Prides have been popping up all over Long Island. It’s way overdue,” Noche said. “I am so happy to be in the heart of Huntington to celebrate.”

This year, more than 100 groups marched down Main Street — the highest number in the event's 34-year history.

“Thirty-four years ago, we were sitting in a federal courthouse in Central Islip fighting for this. They would not let us march and have a pride parade in any town on Long Island,” said David Kilmnick, the president of the LGBT Network. “We won that fight … and look at us today.”

The State Bond Commission has approved more than $850 million for dozens of projects across Connecticut. Projects include $50 million to fund the Build for CT program, which will provide incentives for developers of multifamily properties to create affordable housing. Almost $8 million will help finance infrastructure improvements at the U.S. Navy submarine base in Groton. The town of Ansonia will leverage $3.5 million to demolish the town’s Ansonia Copper and Brass factory.

Driver pleads not guilty in hit and run. Alex Oyola-Sanchez pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of Connecticut State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, including second-degree manslaughter. Oyola-Sanchez is accused of driving a pickup that hit Pelletier while conducting a traffic stop on I-84.

NY lawmakers approve bill to restore Montauketts' state recognition. It’s the sixth time the bill has passed in the State Legislature, after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed the measure three times, and Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed twice. It’s uncertain whether Hochul will sign the bill this time. Members of her team will meet with the Montaukett Indian Nation to discuss recognition requirements.

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles wrote off millions of dollars in late fees to drivers who did not get emissions tests. A state audit found the DMV did not pursue collections on nearly 380,000 violations between 2019 and 2020. State law allows the DMV to cancel uncollected $20 late fees if they amount to less than $1,000. Auditors say the department lacks significant revenue by keeping incomplete addresses of drivers and other records.

New Haven public schools could eliminate up to 65 positions due to a $11.8 million budget deficit for the upcoming fiscal year. Superintendent Madeline Negron said she will explore other cost-saving measures before job cuts. Negron will address a plan to the Board of Education on Monday in hopes of passing a budget before the end of June.

Babylon Police officers crash on their way to a call. Two Suffolk County police officers collided with another vehicle on Thursday on the way to an emergency response. Both officers and the driver were taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for minor injuries. The officers involved in the crash are unidentified.

A Norwalk police officer was arrested for a fourth time since 2003, and the second time this year. Officer Hector Delgado was placed on administrative leave and had his police powers suspended. He faces charges of threatening and driving too closely to a motor vehicle. Delgado is being held on $50,000 bond. His previous arrests include charges of stalking and harassment, drunk driving and illegal carry of a firearm — some of which he had been suspended for.

Hempstead agrees to transfer marina property ownership. The Town of Hampstead has approved a request from the state to transfer ownership of Guy Lombardo Marina to the Village of Freeport. The village would get a sum of the revenue from dockage and storage fees. The move still needs approval from the state legislature.

J.D. Allen contributed reporting…