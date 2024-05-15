Sound Bites: Stamford-based Indeed to layoff 1,000 employees worldwide

The job search engine Indeed will lay off 1,000 employees worldwide later this year. As of Monday, Indeed supported 13,000 employees globally.

According to CEO Chris Hyams, most of the layoffs will occur in the United States. He says the goal is to “simplify” the company, and hopes fewer employees will allow for faster decisions and increased revenue. Indeed has plans to help over 100 million people get jobs by 2030. Over 350 million people visit the site monthly.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Town of Oyster Bay considers new limits on shellfish harvesting. There are already 75 protected underwater acres in Oyster Bay and Cold Spring Harbors that are closed to shellfish harvesting. But state environmental officials can open those areas for harvesting at any time. At a hearing next week, residents will discuss a proposal that would give the town more power to keep certain areas closed. It would also support efforts to expand kelp habitat and reduce nitrogen pollution in the harbors.

UConn halts experiments on rabbits. This follows a non-compliance issue from February. Researchers were authorized to attach a device under the rabbits' skin. However, researchers began attaching the device externally without approval. UConn's Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee claimed the experiment presented potential animal welfare concerns.

Mental health is a top concern for Long Islanders. That’s according to preliminary results from the Long Island Health Collaborative’s Community Health Assessment survey. About a third of Suffolk County residents said more mental health screenings are needed in their communities. Local health officials say this reflects a rise in mental health issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased social media use.

New Haven magnet schools seek more Asian, white and suburban students. Currently, the schools do not meet a state desegregation requirement that no fewer than 25% of students be white or Asian. On average, only 12% of students are not Black or Hispanic. The district could face a state fine.

Bridgeport cop has disorderly conduct charges dropped. In February, 15-year police veteran Roberto Quintanilla got into a dispute with a man who claimed the off-duty officer waved a gun. Quintailla denied the accusation, but was found to have violated six department rules during the incident. The witness later desired to move on from the case. Quintailla’s case will be automatically dismissed in 13 months if the charges aren’t reopened.

Avangrid plans to invest $192 million in Connecticut utilities. The Orange, Connecticut-based company must first get approval from the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, as well as overcome a legal appeal. Avangrid appealed PURA’s decision to only increase ratepayer costs by $23 million over three years, instead of the company’s desired $131 million in August. Avangrid found the $23 million increase insufficient.