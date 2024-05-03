Sound Bites: Yale’s president to testify before U.S. House committee

Good morning,

Yale University President Peter Salovey is set to testify before a U.S. House committee on campus antisemitism amid pro-Palestinian demonstrations. The Republican-led hearing on May 23 is considering withholding federal funding for research grants and support to universities at the center of the protests.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Sexual assault investigations at the Coast Guard Academy are being mishandled, according to the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), chair of the subcommittee, requested Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan to testify about the mishandling of the investigations at the New London-based school, including the failure to produce all requested documents and information. Blumenthal called for accountability and transparency from the Coast Guard about its internal review of sexual assault and harassment cases between 1990 and 2006.

A small plane made an emergency landing at Cedar Beach. A single-engine Cessna 152 landed on Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai after the pilot reported engine failure. It was operated by Long Island Aviators, a Farmingdale aircraft rental and teaching company. The pilot and his female passenger were unharmed. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

A Connecticut Supreme Court questions whether citizens can make arrests. Several Bridgeport voters want to arrest two individuals involved in their city's absentee ballot controversy using an 1868 law. The court ruled in favor of the petitioners, stating the statute has been allowed to stand for years. The Bridgeport police argue whether a citizen's arrest case would lead to wrongful prosecution. The court is considering whether the case should proceed in civil or criminal court.

Yale rolls out a program to help formerly incarcerated individuals escape poverty. The Recovery Finance Project will offer financial guidance from Winning Ways to 238 New Haven residents transitioning out of prison. Participants will receive coaching peer mentorship from Yale School of Medicine’s Program for Recovery and Community Health, and policy reform training.

Plans to demolish a shuttered New York travel center. State parks workers will demolish a former travel center near Valley Stream to restore its natural landscape. The chalet-style building, empty since 2017, was vandalized and overgrown. The facility has been replaced by a $20.2 million welcome center and a mobile app to guide visitors to the region’s attractions.

Funding project to remove lead in drinking water. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced $28,650,000 from President Biden's Investing in America agenda to help Connecticut identify and replace lead service lines, preventing exposure to lead in drinking water. It is expected to replace up to 1.7 million lead pipes nationwide, ensuring clean drinking water. The Biden administration is funding projects to improve lead pipe removal, including $1.3 million for the Metropolitan District Commission and $425,000 for Putnam.