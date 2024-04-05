Sound Bites: Housing discrimination lawsuit settled in Suffolk County

Good morning,

NPS Property Corp. has reached a $105,000 settlement with two nonprofits and two Long Islanders with disabilities. This ends a lawsuit over alleged racial and disability discrimination at five Suffolk County apartment complexes. The two residents claimed they were denied apartments due to their use of government subsidies.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Chemical drums discovered in Bethpage. The barrels containing petroleum hydrocarbons and trichloroethene were discovered at Grumman Aerospace's decades-old dump site. State officials say the discovery does not pose an immediate threat to public health. Northrop Grumman and its contractors coordinate the disposal with the state, town and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Connecticut could boost investment in poor, urban centers. Connecticut's finance committee has approved a bill to improve the quality of life for children and adults in concentrated poverty. It would allocate $50 million in bonding and another $50 million to early childhood education. The state will also establish grant programs to improve wages, education and services.

The Town of East Hampton will appeal a recent court decision that says it skirted federal requirements in trying to privatize its public airport. The town had planned for the airport in Wainscott to briefly close and reopen as a private-use facility in January 2022. The state Supreme Court halted the plan with a temporary restraining order. This became a permanent injunction in May 2023. The town appealed that ruling, but an appellate decision last week rejected the appeal. The town now seeks to appeal again.

Officials debate the future of the former Shakespeare Theater in Stratford. Town officials seek public input on two competing proposals for a new performing arts complex at the old Shakespeare Theater site. The Stratford Redevelopment Agency has presented two options that include a small theater, music pavilion and food court. The agency will refine the plans before submitting a final proposal to the Town Council.

MS-13 member named in 2017 Central Islip killing. Edwin Rodriguez pleaded guilty to racketeeringcharges in connection to the murder of four Long Island men. The then 17-year-old fled the country after the killings and was later arrested in El Salvador in 2019. Rodriguez faces up to life in prison.

Auditors criticize film tax credits awarded to Blue Sky Studios. Connecticut awarded Blue Sky $144 million in two different film-related tax credits over a decade. The now-closed Greenwich animated movie company was awarded credits for both film and digital production. Auditors say receiving multiple awards of this kind is prohibited by state law. They also say digital animation companies can not receive more than $15 million in tax credits per fiscal year.

A Bridgeport project will address gun violence in public housing. A PT Partners’ project, called Amplifying Resident Voices, has received a $1 million grant from the Tow Foundation. It aims to research causes and solutions to gun violence, as well as suggest infrastructure upgrades for a safer environment. It also involves the Regional Youth Adult Social Action Partnership and local police.