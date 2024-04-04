Sound Bites: CT nuclear power plant faces potential flood threat

Good morning. Waterford, Connecticut’s nuclear Millstone Power Plant is at risk of flooding if the state is hit with a Category 4 hurricane. According to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, climate change is expected to exacerbate natural hazards for power plants nationwide.

Connecticut’s regional sea levels are expected to rise by nearly two feet by 2050. Millstone was built in 1970 and lacks updated climate change protections. The GAO recommended the Nuclear Regulatory Commission take action to address these potential climate impacts to prevent a disaster.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

The report on a Suffolk County cyberattack has been delayed. A ransomware attack on the county in 2022 may have exposed the personal data of 500,000 residents and employees. The county’s legislative committee now awaits testimony from former Chief Deputy County Executive Lisa Black, who was responsible for response and recovery efforts. Black may be subpoenaed if she does not testify within two weeks.

New Haven custodians protest. A group of 70 University of New Haven custodians picketed on campus this week. They say the UNITE HERE Local 217 failed to negotiate a new contract after a provision to guarantee full-time hours was missing. Union members fear the university may begin to hire subcontractors instead. University officials called this missing provision inaccurate.

Master tenant needed for Grand Central Madison retail. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is searching for someone to curate and manage up to 25 retailers in the new terminal. MTA Chief Executive Janno Lieber wants the rail hub to increase traveler convenience by introducing shops and restaurants. Grand Central Madison has become one of the country’s busiest commuter rails. Up to 66,000 people travel through on its busiest days every week.

Former head of UConn police is still employed after sexual harassment claims. The university’s former Special Victims Unit supervisor was demoted to detective in 2023. UConn conducted an internal probe into Marc Hanna after several of his employees reported him touching and kissing them without consent. Hanna made an agreement with UConn and state police to be barred from a promotion for five years and attend sexual harassment classes.

Governor Hochul sued over New York’s new election rules. Officials from Onondaga County, home to Syracuse, brought on the lawsuit. It claims Hochul’s 2023 legislation to move most local elections to even yearsviolates the state’s constitution and restricts county rights. Hochul moved local election times for president, Congress and governor ballots to increase voter turnout and expand ballot access.

The owner of Dowling College on Long Island failed to meet a court-mandated March 30 deadline to discuss redevelopment plans for the former campus with Oakdale residents. The private college closed in 2016 after declaring bankruptcy and couldn’t pay its $50 million debt. The settlement created an 80% tax cut for Mercury for the land on the campus and the three surrounding parcels. An attorney for Mercury told the Town of Brookhaven that the company wants to establish security plans first, according to Town Supervisor Dan Panico.