Sound Bites: CT considers a ban on predatory real estate deals

Good morning. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants to ban multi-year predatory real estate listing deals.

Tong investigated Florida-based MV Realty and found the company coerced 400 Connecticut residents to sign Homeowner Benefit Agreements without time to review paperwork thoroughly. Many residents were forced to pay “exorbitant amounts” to have their exclusive listings removed. Tong seeks to nullify all remaining unfair real estate contracts in the state.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Suffolk County to keep partnership with Discover Long Island. County legislators don’t plan on abandoning Discover Long Island for its tourism promotions anytime soon. This is in response to Nassau County dropping its contractwith Discover in January, in favor of a $1 million contract with RRDA LI Inc. Suffolk officials say Discover gets $6 million a year from the county’s hotel tax.

Connecticut State Rep. proposes funds for local journalism. Representative Kate Farrar proposed the state spend $5 million on advertising for local news outlets. Only those owned by in-state entities who produce original content would receive the aid. Farrar said this would help support an important industry while protecting democracy. She adds that local journalism can increase voter turnout and decrease political polarization.

Nassau County legislators ask for state help with NUMC. Nassau University Medical Center is facing a shut down after failing to pay staff, and continuing to rack up debt. County Legislator Siela Bynoe called for the termination of center chairman Matthew Bruderman. County Executive Bruce Blakeman suggested the state assume control over the center. If it fails to pay off debts, uninsured and Medicaid patients will lose health services. Local taxpayers would have to pay off the remaining debt.

Connecticut could create a child sex abuse task force. If approved, the task force would review state policies, and identify ways to better prevent and respond to adolescent assaults. According to the Department of Education, 14% of state residents have been sexually assaulted in their childhood. The Connecticut Children's Alliance supports 1,700 children impacted by sexual abuse incidents annually.

Belmont Park to reopen in two years. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown, will return to its Long Island home in 2026. It’s been held at the Saratoga Race Course for the last two years. The Belmont Park upgrades include a winterized building and a synthetic track, allowing for year-round horse racing. The Belmont Stakes will be held in Saratoga for the final time in June.

The Connecticut State University American Association of University Professors union won’t participate in a Board of Regents retirement incentive program. Approved in December, the program would offer professors incentive payments to encourage aging educators to retire. This would reportedly cut education costs. Union president Louise Williams claimed the program would reduce financial support to academic programs.

Bridgeport to vote on a settlement with a city engineer. Meghan Jain sued the city after officials ignored her sexual harassment complaint in 2020. Jain was allegedly harassed by Shea Wacker, son of City Councilwoman Jeanette Herron, for three years. If the settlement is approved, Jain and her lawyer would receive a total of $50,000.

Seasonal allergies are expected to start earlier and last longer. According to the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, pollen allergy seasons have started 20 days earlier, lasted 10 days longer, and featured 21% more pollen since 1990. Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani cited warmer temperatures due to climate change.

Newtown seventh grader to compete in National Spelling Bee. Hayden Hughes won the 2024 Connecticut Spelling Bee against 45 other students on Sunday. She will travel to Maryland this spring to compete in the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee for a $50,000 prize.