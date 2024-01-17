Sound Bites: Long Island to lose $85,000 in state tourism funds

Good morning. Long Island is expected to lose $85,000 in state tourism matching funds annually.

This is in response to Nassau County denying a $1 million contract with its longtime tourism promotions agency, Discover Long Island. The agency previously promoted both Nassau and Suffolk counties for 45 years.

As a result of the contract denial, both Nassau and Suffolk lost joint, regional marketing privileges, leaving each county to only receive over $60,000 from the state’s I LOVE NY program in 2024.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Fairfield teachers will start to receive higher salaries in July. Town officials approved a 1.15% salary increase as a part of a new contract for members of the Fairfield Education Association. The contract will run through June 2027, and members are expected to receive a 6.62% total wage increase by the end of the period.

UConn’s athletic department’s financial gap shrunk last year. According to the department’s annual financial report, direct university institutional support decreased by 35% to $35.8 million. Meanwhile, UConn continues to profit from college sports with athletics self-generating 60% of its own revenue in 2023.

A New York Supreme Court judge dismissed a lawsuit to build a massive dock in Stony Brook Harbor. In 2022, Andrew Georgakopoulos planned on building a dock from his Nissequogue home but the village's planning board rejected the build. The board claimed the dock would have disrupted the area’s scenery and blocked public access to Cordwood Park. Opponents worried other wealthy residents would build personal docks along Long Island’s north shore.

More Connecticut graduates are staying in the state for work. According to a UConn survey, 75% of local graduates from the 2022-2023 school year remained for state-based jobs, which is more than the previous school year. Private colleges, like Quinnipiac University, have reported similar figures. CIBA, Connecticut's largest business organization, said this increase in students staying in the state is due to recent openings among local businesses and relative housing affordability in cities.

The Town of Fairfield’s Democrat Registrar of Voters is facing another election accusation. Matthew Waggner allegedly mishandled absentee ballots, made illegal hand counts and neglected his official duties. Former Town Attorney Jim Baldwin requested the State Election Enforcement Commission investigate if Waggner should be temporarily relieved of his role. He said he has video evidence of wrongdoing. In December, the state commission cleared Waggner of alleged irregularities in the town's 2022 election.

Connecticut trout are seeking refuge to avoid warming waters from climate change. According to research from the University of Connecticut, the fish need water below 77 degrees, otherwise their immune systems are weakened, which has the potential to be fatal. Researchers are concerned local trout populations may soon disappear from warming waters and overfishing.

There will be no more funny messages on electronic highway signs. A new Federal Highway Administration manual proposed the banning of these messages starting in 2026 due to the confusion they may cause on drivers. The federal agency hopes the ban will lead to safer roads. The New York State Department of Transportation is reviewing this proposal.