Sound Bites: $25 million made available to protect NY religious communities

Good morning. New York Governor Kathy Hochul visited a Melville mosque this week following trespassing and harassment incidents just days before.

There, Hochul announced that $25 million is available to improve security for religious communities against hate. She said with Ramadan nearing, enhanced patrols will be provided to the mosque using grant money through New York’s Securing Communities program.

She ended her visit reiterating that New Yorkers "do not tolerate hateful incidents" of any form.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Long Island private school CFO allegedly stole millions. Schecter School’s former chief financial officer David Ostrove allegedly stole $8.4 million from the school. Ostove worked at the Williston Park school for 11 years. He is accused of diverting funds into personal bank accounts for eight years beginning in 2014. Investigators found the stolen funds were used to purchase three vehicles, sports collectibles and five homes on Fire Island. He is charged with first-degree grand larceny.

Over a quarter of Connecticut's early child care jobs are unfilled. According to United Way of Connecticut, over 40,000 openings are available at child care facilities across the state. United Way cites low wages and high child care fees. Gov. Ned Lamont proposed funding early childhood education with $43.4 million to help resolve this issue.

Newsday report documents Long Island’s tree canopy. It suggests trees be planted on over 100,000 acres in Suffolk County and 27,000 acres in Nassau County. Only a quarter of Nassau is covered with trees, while only 42% of Suffolk is covered. The trees would provide much-needed shade as heat waves continue to increase in New York.

Proposed Bridgeport concert hall meets a setback. The Bridgeport Fillmore may not meet its 2025 launch goal. Developer Howard Saffan and concert promoter Live Nation, are struggling to get funds for the estimated $50 million project. Once complete, the concert hall is expected to generate over $28 million annually. State legislators are more poised to fund Connecticut Sports Group's proposed soccer stadium to help make Bridgeport an entertainment hub.

Fairfield town officials investigate selectwoman’s severance. Former First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick received over $28,000 in severance and unused vacation pay after she lost reelection last year. This is according to a policy signed by Kupchick in 2021. It allows officials to receive one week's pay for each full year of service if they are involuntarily terminated. Town officials say they oppose the policy, and were surprised it got approval.

New tenants union created in New Haven. Residents of apartments owned by the Trinity Lutheran Church formed the city’s fifth tenants union. The Emerson Tenants Union seeks to improve communications with their landlord and avoid increased absentee management. Tenants of 15 out of the building’s 19 total apartments are involved. This is the first union in the city not to protest conditions at Ocean Management properties.

Child advocates criticize Lamont’s proposed tax cut. Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed the largest income tax cut in Connecticut’s history. The research institute Connecticut Voices for Children finds it would not be enough to stop tax inequity. They say taxes would still disproportionately affect low-income households. Researchers recommend the state implement a new $500 income tax credit system for poor and middle-class children. This would cost the state $300 million annually.

Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment to end management of Atlantic City facility. The assignment at Atlantic City’s Resorts Casino Hotel will end this December. Mohegan helped Resorts assemble a management team so that it could operate independently. Mohegan will keep a 10% stake in the hotel once their partnership ends. Resorts was the first Native American-run casino in Atlantic City.