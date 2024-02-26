Sound Bites: Favorable winds for Empire Wind 1 and 2

Good morning. Wind farms planned for waters off Long Island’s south shore have final approval from the federal government.

Equinor's projects — Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 — are expected to power over 700,000 New York homes, according to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Land Management. Wind turbines will be built starting at 12 miles off the coast of the city of Long Beach.

Long Beach residents were also unhappy with plans for Empire Wind 2, as power cables would need to be run through the city connecting to an Oceanside substation.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Gov. Ned Lamont announces energy saving pilot program. A 12-month program was for UConn Health's Child Care Center in Farmington, Connecticut. It will use Budderfly's Ultra High-Performance heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system to help achieve a net-zero carbon footprint. Funding comes from the governor's Innovations Lab to create sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy jobs.

Gabby Petito's family reaches settlement. The parents of Blue Point-native reached a confidential settlement in a lawsuit against the family of Brian Laundrie. He killed Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip in 2021. Petito’s parents filed the lawsuit in March 2022, claiming they were subjected to intentional emotional distress. The settlement avoids a trial that was slated for this spring. Laundrie died by suicide in 2021.

New York Republican Party selects nominee to challenge Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. Party leaders have nominated retired NYPD detective Mike Sapraicone. He has since served as CEO of a private security company. Sapraicone said he aims to end the migration crisis and boost the economy if elected to the Senate. Gillibrand (D-NY) is running for a third-term. The state Conservative Party is expected to vote on the nomination soon.

NUMC has little cash on hand. Nassau University Medical Center may run out of money by late April, with only 10 days worth of cash on hand. NuHealth officials say there are initiatives in place to improve finances. The health system has requested $125 million from Gov. Kathy Hochul and state legislators.

A $3.4 million grant will help address health disparities in New Haven. The grant from the from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seeks to improve health among underserved communities through the Community Alliance for Research & Engagement, known as CARE. Mayor Justin Elicker said the city wants to target nutrition, breastfeeding, and physical activity initiatives.

Suffolk County reaches settlement in police misconduct case. A woman claimed in a federal lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted in 2017 by a police officer, and that another officer falsified prisoner log entries to cover up for his partner. The settlement, which must be approved by the legislative Ways and Means Committee, has reached a "settlement in principle."

Death of two monkeys at Connecticut Beardsley Zoo. A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed the deaths of two Goeldi's monkeys at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo, due to a delay in treatment for rodenticide toxicosis. The monkeys, Monty and Jovi, were not looked at by a veterinarian in time, after partially consuming a mouse that had ingested a rodent pesticide.

Connecticut man files federal gun rights lawsuit. Cheshire resident David Nastri is challenging a ban on carrying a firearm into U.S. post offices for self-defense. Nastri and nonprofit We The Patriots USA seek a preliminary injunction to prevent federal postal officials from enforcing the law. Nastri is seeking a judgment declaring the federal ban on guns for self-defense in post offices as unconstitutional.

Auditors blame Tweed-New Haven for lack of regulations. State auditors claim the Tweed-New Haven Airport Authority has not completed a required compliance audit. It is meant to determine if the airport followed regulations concerning affirmative action, personnel practices, and more. The airport is slated for a controversial $165 million expansion plan, which the environmental group Save the Sound appealed in federal court.