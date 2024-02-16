Sound Bites: Long Island kicks off a celebration of shellfish!

Good morning. A shellfish restoration project on eastern Long Island kicked off this week. It is part of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County’s Aquaculture Program.

Scientists have been producing shellfish for over 30 years, with a nearly 4,000-square-foot production hatchery added in 2018. Since 2021, over 125 million oysters, bay scallops and hard clams have been produced. The "Spawning Season Kick-Off" event provides a unique opportunity to explore the hatchery and learn more about advances in aquaculture.

The shellfish industry is an important part of Long Island’s economy, bringing in approximately $30 million annually in the region.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

A Nassau County judge overturns a murder conviction. A teenage shooter was convicted for the death of a Melville man in 2020. It was overturned after officials discovered the Nassau County District Attorney's office withheld vital information during the trial. Junior Maldonado's guilty verdict was set aside after a jury trial in March 2023. Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly plans to retry the case.

Human trafficking is a problem in Fairfield. Fairfield County is among the top 40 in the U.S. for the number of migrant children placed in adult care after crossing the U.S. southern border. The county connected 136 unaccompanied minors with sponsors last year. The Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants emphasized the importance of human trafficking awareness.

Connecticut police officer charged with larceny. A police officer has been arrested for embezzling funds from the Norwich Police Benevolent Association. Ryan O'Connell was charged with one count of third-degree larceny and has been placed on paid administrative leave. It was revealed O’Connell had made 92 personal purchases with PBA funds.

Further expansion of HUSKY Medicaid for children. Advocates celebrated advances in Medicaid coverage for undocumented children and urged for further expansion. As of Jan. 1, 2023, children aged 12 and under could access Medicaid regardless of immigration status through the program known as HUSKY. On July 1 of this year, the eligibility threshold will increase to age 15. Coverage can be kept through age 19. Nearly 60% of the 113,000 undocumented immigrants in Connecticut do not have health insurance coverage. Some lawmakers aim to expand the age range to 18 and younger this year.

Bridgeport man gets 25 years for murder. 20-year-old Kevin Valverde was sentenced for hacking a local man to death with a machete outside a Madison Ave nightclub. Valverde was found guilty after fleeing to Iowa and was sentenced by Connecticut Superior Court Judge Tracy Lee Dayton. Iowa Attorney General Joseph Corradino said he considered the defendant's young age and cooperation with police in a plea deal.

Connecticut children “stuck” in a mental health crisis. The need for behavioral and mental health services for Connecticut children is on the rise, according to the state’s Behavioral Health Partnership. Officials say last summer, over 1,000 children with Medicaid coverage were placed in emergency rooms due to a lack of hospital capacity. Connecticut Children's Specialty Care Center has opened a new 12-bed medical-psychiatric unit to address the crisis.

Connecticut lawmakers battle over education spending. Governor Ned Lamont wants an additional $43 million in state funding for daycare slots as part of his state budget proposal. However, this would come at the expense of magnet and charter schools. Lawmakers expressed concerns and will explore alternative funding options.

Tweed receives a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. The $2.5 million will help fund a new terminal building at Tweed New Haven Airport. An expansion project also includes plans for an extended runway. The FAA granted approval last year, despite protests from local community groups and the mayor of neighboring East Haven. Opponents have pointed to environmental impacts and noise pollution, among other concerns. Funds for the new terminal come from the 2021 infrastructure bill.