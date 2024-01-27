Sound Bites: CT sues 28 chemical companies over PFAS

Good morning. State Attorney General William Tong is suing 28 chemical manufacturers for knowingly contaminating Connecticut’s waters and natural resources. The chemicals cited are used in firefighting and manufacturing to make products resistant to stains, water and heat.

Tong said firefighters are at high risk for exposure to these chemicals. The foam contains PFAs or “forever chemicals,” which are toxic and can stay in the environment and humans. Since 2001, at least 200 emergency incidents have been reported in Connecticut where the chemicals were likely used.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

Yale settles antitrust lawsuit. Yale University intends to pay $18.5 million to settle an antitrust lawsuit against 16 elite schools, including Yale, for practicing need-aware admissions and colluding to reduce financial aid. Yale, along with Brown, Columbia, Duke and Emory, will pay a total of $104.5 million to settle their portion of the lawsuit. Yale denies any misconduct and aims to focus resources on further growth in financial aid for students.

Some Long Island schools are facing fiscal strain. Five Long Island school systems are among 16 statewide facing fiscal strain, with New Suffolk and Amityville experiencing significant stress and Roosevelt, Middle Country and Springs being "susceptible." New Suffolk residents are voting on March 5 on whether to shut down instruction and send students to neighboring districts.

A teacher sues Connetquot School District for the removal of Pride flags. Christopher Dolce has fileda lawsuit against the district over its 2022 policy to remove Pride flags. The lawsuit alleges that the district's policies were discriminatory and created a hostile environment for Dolce, who is gay. The controversy began in September 2022 when a student replaced pride stickers in Dolce's classroom with those depicting the American flag. The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages and "injunctive relief," including a reversal of district policies.

Bridgeport Hospital is offering virtual nursing to help nurses extend their careers and improve patient care. A pilot program began last April to allow patients to connect with a virtual nurse within seconds, opening up additional units. The virtual team collaborates with onsite nurses to handle in-take, check-ins and liaise with families. During the COVID-19 pandemic, inpatient rooms at Bridgeport Hospital were equipped to support inpatient telehealth. Since April 2023, Bridgeport Hospital's virtual nursing team has conducted over 3K video visits.

Exotic animals rescued in Nassau County. According to the Nassau County SPCA, a man in North Bellmore has been issued 30 citationsfor possessing exotic animals, including a South American ostrich, in the basement of his home. The man's property was searched as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Over 100 animals were found. The illegal wildlife trade is considered an "epidemic" in Nassau County, with an estimated two dozen similar illegal animal owners in his jurisdiction.

Yale Law Clinic files a lawsuit to help veterans access IVF. The National Organization for Women-New York City filed a federal lawsuit against the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs questioning IVF policies that discriminate against its members. The policies only cover IVF for veterans and service members in opposite-sex marriages who can provide their own gametes and trace their infertility to a service-connected health issue. The lawsuit argues these policies are unconstitutional for the dignity of thousands of service members and veterans who want to be parents. The DOD and VA are reviewing their discriminatory IVF policies but have not agreed to modify them.

Ninety-three road projects were funded in western Connecticut. U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) and the Western Connecticut Council of Governments have announced a nearly $4 million grant from the federal Department of Transportation for the projects. The Safe Streets and Roads for All program, established by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, has awarded over $1 billion to over 1,000 communities over five years. The funds will go towards vehicular and pedestrian safety improvements at 93 locations in western Connecticut.

The Massapequa flood control project is completed. The Town of Oyster Bay has completed a $12 million flood diversion and control project on several roadways in the southern part of Massapequa. The federal grant paid for the project to protect homes and neighborhoods from tidal flooding. The project included drainage restoration, increased capacity and new sidewalks in five areas.