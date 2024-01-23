Sound Bites: Lawsuit targets South Fork and Revolution Wind projects

Good morning. A coalition of Rhode Island environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit alleging the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management unlawfully approved the construction of the South Fork and Revolution Wind projects, which would eventually serve power to Connecticut and Long Island.

The groups argue the wind turbines will be built in coastal waters that are home to critical marine habitats, which are home to species protected under the Endangered Species Act, like loggerhead sea turtles and the North Atlantic right whale.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Almost 300 Long Island residents had their tax payments returned due to a scanning machine error last week. The Town of Islip’s property tax payments were due by Jan. 10. Residents who had their payments returned are encouraged to keep their returned mail to avoid late fees and contact the tax receiver's office immediately. The U.S. Postal Service is investigating the incident.

United Illuminating received approval to construct battery energy storage systems in Bridgeport, New Haven and North Haven. These microgrid systems will help provide customers with more reliable energy services during severe storms. The microgrids are expected to supply a combined 32 hours worth of power to local communities, particularly retirement homes and emergency shelters. UI will seek federal aid to fund the microgrids.

Long Island homeowners can get up to $125,000 in a forgivable loan to build accessory dwelling units, known as ADUs. New York's Plus One ADU Program incentivizes these smaller homes to be detached from the main house or in a garage or basement. The goal is to reduce the housing shortage through lower rents, while providing homeowners with extra income to keep up with their mortgages. Brookhaven has the most ADUs on Long Island.

PETA is accusing a Connecticut-based network of veterinary hospitals of caging nearly 900 cats and dogs for forced blood donations. According to a PETA investigation, stray animals were drained every three weeks for medical blood supplies. The animal rights group said many of the animals had cancer and other diseases. PETA is calling for PetVet Care Centers to only obtain blood from healthy animal volunteers from homes.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer urged the Food and Drug Administration to investigate ZYN nicotine pouches. Schumer (D-NY) claimed the pouches are deliberately sold to children on TikTok and other social media. He said the dissolvable, oral product is highly addictive and may cause severe gum damage due to tooth loss and gum recession.

Bridgeport public schools will allow 4-year-olds with late birthdays to begin kindergarten this fall, despite a new state law requiring Connecticut students to be at least 5 years old by September 1 to enroll. The law allows districts to have an exemption to the cutoff, including more than 9,000 students across the state.

Eight Connecticut municipalities were awarded $12 million in total from the Community Development Block Grant Small Cities program. The program is designed to modernize and rehabilitate housing for low- to middle-class residents. Gov. Ned Lamont said the funds will make neighborhoods more attractive to new homeowners and help boost state economic growth. The municipalities that will receive grants include Jewett City, Morris, Rocky Hill, the town of Scotland, Vernon, Wethersfield, Windham and Windsor.

Smithtown, North Bellport and Mineola are the latest winners of state funding. Smithtown is receiving $10 million in funding as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the funding will be used to build on the town’s work to develop 300 more housing units near the Long Island Rail Road, and Suffolk County’s efforts to install a sewer system in Kings Park. North Bellport and Mineola were also announced as this year’s Long Island winners, each receiving $4.5 million.

Connecticut students are still failing the state fitness test. According to the Connecticut Physical Fitness Assessment, less than half of all state public school students reached the state’s target fitness level. State education officials claim a lack of access to backyards, playgrounds and after-school sports is perpetuating this decline. Officials plan to expand fitness program funding and offerings during and after school to help students.

New Haven’s very own Constance Baker Motley will be immortalized on the 47th U.S. Postal Service Black Heritage Stamp in February. Born in 1921, Motley became the first Black woman to argue a case before the Supreme Court and to serve as a federal judge. By the 1960s, Motley became the first Black female senator in New York and often represented Martin Luther King Jr.