Sound Bites: Yale develops a VR game to combat youth vaping

Good morning. Yale researchers are developing a virtual reality video game to help combat youth marijuana use and vaping addiction.

The game, "ReHashed," teaches students refusal skills, the health consequences of vaping and tools to help others quit. The project is funded by the state Department of Public Health, and will roll out to three Connecticut schools next year.

The game is a "choose your own adventure" where students' choices tell the story. The team plans to develop the game for non-English speakers, students with disabilities and those who are unable to use VR headsets.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

New York still has yet to release the results of state-administered tests given last spring. An analyst with the nonprofit Empire Center has reported that the state Education Department is delaying the release federally required test results for students in grades 3-8. The reports help educators and parents assess how students compare to the rest of the country. School districts and parents can access individual data from the tests. Officials said the delay was necessary to adapt to changes in testing standards. The results are expected to be released in the next several weeks.

Connecticut prisons pause Muslim prayer services. Scott Sheppard, a transgender man who converted to Islam, has been left without congregational services at York Correctional Institution in Connecticut due to a cut in the imam's work hours. The Department of Correction is working to hire a full-time imam. The facility is required by law to provide alternative religious practices. Officials said they planned to resume services on Friday.

A New Haven man found guilty for pistol-whipping his co-worker. Henry Bell, 56, was convicted of weapons and assault charges for striking a fellow public works employee in the head with a firearm in 2018. The incident occurred after work hours. The gun discharged during the altercation, but no one was injured. Bell is being held on a $400,000 bond awaiting his sentencing — scheduled for Feb. 6.

Labor issues at Yale New Haven Hospital. A dozen former YNHH cleaners this week protested outside the facility three months after the company laid off nearly 50 Latino employees. The protesters plan to continue every Monday night until YNHH and Yale University agree to meet to discuss labor issues. The workers, who have worked at the hospital for years, believe that the issue is with the contractor — not Yale. They also called on Yale to reform its subcontracting policy and protest their treatment.

Schools should beware of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards. The Suffolk and Nassau County health departments advise schools not to accept immunization records from an Amityville pediatric practice convicted of issuing fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards. Health officials advised schools to get additional test results from any student with immunization records from Wild Child Pediatrics. Last year, Suffolk County investigators busted a fake COVID-19 vaccination card operation run by a nurse there. That nurse pleaded guilty. Investigators said they have no evidence to suggest the nurse falsified any other immunization records except for the COVID-19 cards.

Over 20 lawsuits have been filed in the Northwell Health data breach. Patients had their personal data and health information leaked in a data breach at a medical transcription firm that services Northwell Health. The health system allegedly failed to ensure its vendors had sufficient security practices, leading to an unauthorized party accessing nearly 4 million patients' data. Northwell has denied significant damage from the cyberattack and offers victims a year of identity theft protection services.

The New York State attorney general’s office is cracking down on “ghost networks.” These are health insurers that include mental health providers on their “in-network” lists when they don’t actually accept insurance or new patients. The attorney general’s office said patients are paying out of pocket for care or going without it. A report from the office recommends regulatory changes and increased enforcement against plans that don't comply with the law.

“Bring Me Back Home.” A new online registry will help Connecticut families find loved ones who are prone to wandering off. Called “Bring Me Back Home,” the registry allows families to submit photos and information about potential wanderers, enabling law enforcement to act more quickly if they go missing. These individuals may be old or young and have differing cognitive, learning or developmental abilities.

UBS Arena adding ice skating rinks. UBS Arena — home of the New York Islanders — will feature two new public ice rinks for pond hockey tournaments and community programs. The park in Elmont will offer skate sessions, rentals, lockers, private ice time, an outdoor beer garden, vintage carnival games and food trucks.