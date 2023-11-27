Sound Bites: Expect shorter, pricey Christmas trees

Good morning. Christmas tree farms and sellers say inventory will be tight this year.

According to the Connecticut Christmas Tree Growers Association, while they should have enough trees, they expect a shortage of taller trees. The drought of 2016 and an unusual demand for big trees during the pandemic are to blame. On Long Island, growers say it’s best to get a tree early if you need a specific size.

There is no truth to the rumor that the Canadian wildfires have caused a shortage, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. But expect to pay about $5 more due to inflation.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what you might have missed over the long weekend.

A former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has filed a gender discrimination and hostile work environment suit against Cuomo. Brittany Commisso accuses Cuomo of touching her breast and making sexual advances before she says she was demoted for resisting. The suit was filed before the expiration of the one-year Adult Survivors Act. A criminal charge against Cuomo in the case was previously dismissed. A lawyer for Cuomo denied the charges.

Connecticut State Police have responded to more than 350 motor vehicle crashes over the long holiday weekend through Sunday. They have made 28 arrests for driving under the influence — and at least one fatality reported.

Connecticut will close a Harwinton group home for teens that is under investigation. The facility will no longer operate as a Short-Term Assessment and Respite (STAR) home. A mother has sued owner Bridge Family Center after alleging her daughter was physically assaulted and was exposed to the sexual assault of minors. She also alleged staff at the home failed to properly supervise her daughter. State Police have responded to more than 760 calls to the group home since 2008.

A bill in New York would standardize how parents can challenge curriculum used in schools. State Senator Dean Murran (R-Patchogue) said the process varies from district-to-district. He said the legislation gives parents a voice in what materials are being made available to their children in schools and ensures that school board members have the final decision on whether to keep, modify access to or discontinue use of a challenged material. Murray said he does not want to ban books.

Emergency workers have new contracts with the City of Stamford. The four-year agreement between the city and the Stamford Police Association includes a just over 3% wage increase, retroactively since July, and through July 2025. Retirees will only be allowed to opt in and out of medical insurance once. The Stamford Professional Fire Fighters Association expired in June 2019. Employees will see a similar wage increase, but starting in January, fire fighters will be switched to the State Partnership Medical Insurance Plan, to contribute a higher percentage of the cost and save the city more than $2 million.

The number of newly reported Hepatitis-B cases in Nassau County increased by 16% in 2022. That’s the largest increase in percentage in the state. Newly diagnosed cases increased from 473 in 2021 to 549. Cases in Suffolk increased slightly, from 240 to 247. Health officials say better testing might be the cause of the increase.

The Village of Cedarhurst is responding to threats made against the Long Island village on social media. The posts called for antisemitic protests and actions to take place in the village. Nassau County Police said there are no credible threats against the county, but will increase patrols in the area.

A double-decker party bus was destroyed after it caught fire in a McDonald’s parking lot in Milford on Friday night. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Long Island doctor has been convicted of running a kickback scheme for over 10 years in which he gave two doctors cash and gifts to refer patients to him for unnecessary and invasive procedures. A Queens jury found Payam Toobian guilty of grand larceny, healthcare fraud and falsifying medical records. Prosecutors said he made more than $1 million in false claims.