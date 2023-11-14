Sound Bites: Northwell Health patient data breach

Good morning. Nearly 4 million patients from Northwell Health, New York’s private healthcare provider, had their data accessed by an unknown party last spring.

Between March and May, hackers breached Northwell’s computer network and stole info that may have contained patients’ names, Social Security numbers, addresses and more. Northwell said in a statement that they’re unaware if anyone’s information is being misused, but warned that stolen data could be used to extract ransoms, and obtain loans, medications and treatments at patients' expense.

The breach was made through its vendor Perry Johnson & Associates, a Nevada-based medical transcription service.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Stamford lawmakers rejected a plan to install 5G telecommunication units on city utility poles. The AT&T and Verizon units would expand high speed internet across the city and may even eliminate local cell service dead zones. The Board of Representatives are concerned the units may harm residents and the environment due to the radiation their frequencies produce. Federal law may trump their decision.

A Suffolk County man was arrested for stealing items from four storage facilities on Long Island — 14 times over the past year. Christopher Lacker, of Islandia, allegedly stole from facilities in Smithtown and Islip by cutting locks from storage units. He faces more than a dozen burglary charges and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Youth Continuum is looking for a new site to open New Haven’s first warming shelter for young adults. The Hamden-based youth homelessness services nonprofit previously planned to use a building on Hazel Street but locals rejected the plan, saying the shelter would cause an increase in crime. Instead, the property will be used for an elementary math tutoring program. According to Youth Continuum, 700 homeless adolescents live in New Haven.

More Long Island children are being homeschooled since five years ago. According to a Newsday analysis, over 3,700 kids were homeschooled during the last school year, which is more than double since 2009. Educators and parents cite state-mandated vaccinations and dissatisfaction with how heath and history are taught in public schools for why more are choosing to homeschool.

A former St. Anthony’s High School guidance counselor is being sued for allegedly abusing his girlfriend’s daughter for 10 years. The daughter said Trevor Anderson repeatedly molested and took nude photos of her, which led her to harm herself. Anderson said the accusations were “ludicrous” and sued his girlfriend for defamation in response. He no longer works at the high school. St. Anthony’s has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

New York’s highest court has agreed to hear a case Wednesday on whether to redraw the state’s congressional districts for the 2024 election. The congressional maps were redrawn last year, after a court declared districts drawn by the Democratic-controlled legislature were gerrymandered illegally. The court then appointed a special master to redraw the map. Several seats were picked up by Republicans, giving them a slim majority in Congress. A lawsuit brought by Democrats argues that the special master was a short-term solution.